David Cobb: Trying out for Lions
Cobb is working out for the Lions on Tuesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Cobb's trying out alongside fellow running backs Josh Robinson and Bronson Hill, so it seems the Lions may not be content with their depth behind Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick (wrist) at this juncture. Cobb is easily the most accomplished of the three try-out players, as the 2015 fifth-rounder carried 52 times for 146 yards and one touchdown his rookie season with the Titans while Robinson and Hill only have 19 career carries combined. However, Cobb has averaged just 2.8 yards per carry and is a downhill runner who's likely a better fit in a power run scheme, something the Lions don't employ.
