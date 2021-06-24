The Steelers have released DeCastro.
At first glance, the move was a surprising one, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Network relays that the veteran guard has been dealing with ankle issues and is evaluating his playing future. Meanwhile, with DeCastro no longer in the team's O-line mix, the Steelers have reportedly had talks with free agent Trai Turner.
More News
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Full-go for Thursday's practice•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Out for Week 6•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Exits Sunday's contest•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Practices in full•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Expecting to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' David DeCastro: Remains out in Week 2•