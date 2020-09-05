site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: david-fales-loses-backup-qb-battle | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
David Fales: Loses backup QB battle
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Jets released Fales on Saturday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
With Joe Flacco (neck) and rookie fourth-round pick James Morgan on the active roster, Fales was cut loose. He could be a practice-squad candidate who gets the call if Flacco's injury flares up.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read