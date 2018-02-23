Harris announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Prior to his surprising release last summer, Harris was a consistent force in the middle of the Jets' defense for years after the team traded up to select the Michigan product in the second round of the 2007 draft. He ultimately racked up the second-most tackles in Jets history (1,087) during his 10 seasons with Gang Green and goes down as one of the team's all-time great defenders despite being perennially underrated by the media. Factoring in his one-year stint in New England, Harris will finish his career with 1,109 tackles, 36.5 sacks, six interceptions and 11 forced fumbles over 164 career games.