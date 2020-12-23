site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: david-irving-placed-on-covid-19-list-468815 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
David Irving: Placed on COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Irving was placed on the Raiders' practice squad COVID-19 list Tuesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Irving will now have to pass league protocol's before he can return to the practice squad. The defensive end has played in three games this season for the Raiders for a total of 45 snaps.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read