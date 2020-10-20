The Raiders signed Irving to the practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Irving was handed an indefinite suspension by the NFL in March of 2019 for violating the league's substance abuse policy. The league conditionally reinstated the defensive tackle last Friday, and he's found a new home in Las Vegas. It may take some time for the 27-year-old defensive tackle to get up to speed considering he hasn't played since the 2018 season, but the Raiders likely plan to promote him to the active roster at some point. Irving could be a major boost for the team's defensive front, as he posted eight sacks over his last 10 NFL games.