David Irving: Seeking reinstatement
Irving said he's currently in the league's reinstatement process, Selby Lopez of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Irving was handed an indefinite suspension -- the third ban in three years -- by the NFL in March of 2019 for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, and shortly after that, the defensive tackle said he was done with football, citing his frustrations with the league's policies. The 26-year-old wants to get another chance in the NFL, and he may need to sit out a few games if he's, in fact, reinstated. Irving is currently a free agent.
