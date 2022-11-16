The Saints signed Johnson to their practice squad Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson had previously met with the Saints in the offseason for an extended tryout, only to come away from the meeting without a contract. He's been on the open market ever since, but he'll finally end up in New Orleans following his most recent visit with the team. Though Johnson will initially be part of the practice squad, he could be a candidate to get elevated to the roster in advance of this Sunday's game against the Rams. The Saints are uncertain to have top backup Mark Ingram (knee) available as a depth option behind starter Alvin Kamara, and Johnson may represent a better alternative for the No. 2 role than Dwayne Washington, who is on the roster mainly for his contributions on special teams. Johnson spent the 2021 season in Houston, where he averaged a career-low 3.4 yards on 67 carries to go with 32 receptions for 225 yards over 13 games.