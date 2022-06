The Saints and Johnson were unable to come to contract terms, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Though it's possible that the veteran running back, who visited with the team, could catch on with New Orleans down the road, the 30-year-old remains an option for other squads looking for experienced backfield depth. In 13 games with the Texans last season, Johnson carried 67 times for 228 yards, while adding 32 catches on 42 targets for 225 yards and a touchdown.