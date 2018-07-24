David Jones: Waived/injured by Patriots
Jones (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Patriots on Monday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
The safety spent all of last season on the Patriots' practice squad. He will revert to the Patriots' injured reserve list so long as he passes waivers on Tuesday.
