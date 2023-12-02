The Panthers waived Long on Friday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Long played a season-high 92 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps against Tennessee in Week 12 and led the team with seven tackles, but his services have been deemed no longer needed with CJ Henderson having cleared concussion protocol and Shaquill Griffin claimed off waivers Thursday. Long's exit could also mean that Jaycee Horn (hamstring) is close to returning off IR after logging a trio of limited practices this week.