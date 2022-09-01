Mayo was released by the Commanders on Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Mayo recorded 28 tackles while playing primarily on special teams (287 of his 452 total snaps) during his lone season with Washington last year. Therefore, this move comes as somewhat of a surprise given that Washington will subsequently be left with just three healthy linebackers on the team's current 53-man roster (Cole Holcomb, Milo Eifler and Jamin Davis). Since the Commanders will almost certainly look to build out this position group in the coming days, it's possible that Mayo could still come back on a new deal with the team if he fails to secure a contract elsewhere heading into the regular season.