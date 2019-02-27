David Montgomery: Drawing interest from Eagles
Montgomery recently had a formal meeting with the Eagles, Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media reports.
Jay Ajayi (knee) and Darren Sproles are both set to become free agents next month and Corey Clement (knee) is coming off injury, making running back a clear priority for Philadelphia to address this offseason. Montgomery is the only running back the Eagles have brought in for a visit thus far, which is significant in the sense that teams only have a certain number of formal meetings they can schedule with prospects. While his testing results at the upcoming combine could impact his draft stock -- particularly his 40 time -- the Iowa State product is a tantalizing prospect who currently seems primed to be off the board sometime Day 2.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?