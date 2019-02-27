David Montgomery: Drawing interest from Eagles

Montgomery recently had a formal meeting with the Eagles, Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media reports.

Jay Ajayi (knee) and Darren Sproles are both set to become free agents next month and Corey Clement (knee) is coming off injury, making running back a clear priority for Philadelphia to address this offseason. Montgomery is the only running back the Eagles have brought in for a visit thus far, which is significant in the sense that teams only have a certain number of formal meetings they can schedule with prospects. While his testing results at the upcoming combine could impact his draft stock -- particularly his 40 time -- the Iowa State product is a tantalizing prospect who currently seems primed to be off the board sometime Day 2.

