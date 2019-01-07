David Montgomery: Heads to NFL

Montgomery will skip his senior season at Iowa State to enter the 2019 NFL draft, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports.

Montgomery put together another strong campaign in 2018, producing his second consecutive season with over 1,000 rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns. He'll take his talents to the NFL now, and although he doesn't have the same breakaway speed as other running backs, scouts like his ability to use his sturdy frame to break tackles from smaller defenders and get extra yards after contact.