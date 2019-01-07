David Montgomery: Heads to NFL
Montgomery will skip his senior season at Iowa State to enter the 2019 NFL draft, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports.
Montgomery put together another strong campaign in 2018, producing his second consecutive season with over 1,000 rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns. He'll take his talents to the NFL now, and although he doesn't have the same breakaway speed as other running backs, scouts like his ability to use his sturdy frame to break tackles from smaller defenders and get extra yards after contact.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...