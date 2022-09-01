Moore was signed to the Browns' practice squad Wednesday, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Moore's signing is notable in that he was a guard in 2021 but was switched to defensive tackle by the Browns. The position switch stemmed from the work he did on Cleveland's scout team last year. Even though he was a guard, Moore would often line up at defensive tackle on the scout-team defense against their starting offense. He apparently gave offensive lineman a tough time, which is why the organization wanted to move to the other side of the line of scrimmage.