The Buccaneers released Moore on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Moore put together a respectable 8-123-0 line on 12 targets in three preseason games, but the six-year veteran lost out on a depth wide receiver spot to 2023 sixth-round pick Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins and rookie UDFA Rakim Jarrett. Moore's last impactful season came in 2020 with the Seahawks when he registered 35 catches for 417 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. He'll look to catch on elsewhere once he clears waivers.