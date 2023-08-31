Moore signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Moore was surprisingly left off the 53-man roster Tuesday despite a solid preseason, but his 8-123 line over three exhibitions didn't exactly go unnoticed. The veteran will reside on the practice squad for the time being, and he serves as a solid insurance policy in case any of the trio of young players that beat him out -- Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins and Rakim Jarrett -- don't prove up to the task once the regular season begins.