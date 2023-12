The Buccaneers reverted Moore to the practice squad Monday.

Moore was called up for the third straight game and managed to haul in his lone target for 11 yards while playing a season-high 25 snaps (14 on offense, 11 on special teams). Because this was the third time the Bucs called Moore up from the practice squad, the team will have to sign the 2017 seventh-round pick to the active roster if they wish to play him for the remainder of the season.