The Chargers added another prominent player Monday when they signed tight end David Njoku to a one-year deal for up to $8 million. It's been a great offseason so far for the Chargers, and I'm excited about this offense. But it's getting crowded for Fantasy managers.



We'll get to Njoku and the other receiving options below, but let's start with a major positive from this offseason in Los Angeles. Justin Herbert has the chance for a big year in 2026.



Herbert should benefit from the addition of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and getting tackles Rashawn Slater (knee) and Joe Alt (ankle) back from significant injuries. Slater missed the entire season in 2025, and Alt was limited to six games. In those six games, Herbert averaged 25.1 Fantasy points per game.



McDaniel is also a plus for Herbert, and he once helped Tua Tagovailoa lead the NFL in passing yards in 2023 with the Dolphins. McDaniel said Friday he has watched "every pass play that (Herbert's) ever had in the National Football League." McDaniel wants Herbert to improve his footwork and short-area throws and "be elite at everything that we do."



Fantasy managers should view Herbert as a No. 1 quarterback, and he has top-five potential this season. He's one of my favorite quarterbacks to draft this year, and I target him with a mid-round pick in all one-quarterback leagues. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Herbert should be selected in Round 2.



Omarion Hampton is another one of my favorite players to draft this season, and I would select him in Round 2. Hampton has the chance to be a star.



Last year, Hampton played in the first five games before suffering an ankle injury that cost him seven contests. In those first five games, he had three outings with at least 13 PPR points, including two games with at least 24.9 PPR points. When he returned in Week 14, the Chargers' offensive line was a mess, but Hampton still managed three of four outings with at least 14.7 PPR points before sitting out Week 18.



I'm hopeful the healthy return of Slater and Alt will help Hampton have a breakout season. And McDaniel should help Hampton as well, since he was great with running backs during his time as the head coach in Miami with Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. I wouldn't be surprised if Hampton finished as a top-five Fantasy running back this year.



Now, at receiver and tight end is where things get complicated. McDaniel is a creative playcaller, and he has plenty of weapons at his disposal with the addition of Njoku. We could see multiple tight-end sets using Njoku, Oronde Gadsden II, and Charlie Kolar, but the receivers should still be OK as Fantasy options.



I'm expecting a bounce-back season from Ladd McConkey, and he's worth drafting in Round 4 as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Hopefully, he can regain his 2024 form, and McDaniel is excited to use McConkey as the focal point of the passing game.



"The multitude of ways you can get him the ball and how he takes low-risk throws and completions and turns them into long gains and his ability to separate versus man coverage, all that," McDaniel said of McConkey.



In 2024, McConkey looked like a star with 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns on 112 targets, and he averaged 15.1 PPR points per game. He struggled in 2025 with 66 catches for 789 yards and six touchdowns on 106 targets, and he averaged just 11.3 PPR points per game.



Keenan Allen was part of the Chargers' receiving corps in 2025, and his presence impacted McConkey. Herbert's struggles with an inconsistent offensive line were also a problem. But McConkey needs to step up in his third year, and I think McDaniel and Herbert will help McConkey get back to his 2024 level of production -- if not more.



McDaniel is also excited about Quentin Johnston, and McDaniel compared Johnston to Julio Jones and Andre Johnson. Johnston had 51 catches for 735 yards and eight touchdowns on 84 targets in 14 games in 2025, and he averaged 12.2 PPR points per game.



"He's a guy that has some traits in his game that are similar to some very powerful, explosive, productive receivers that I've had in the past," McDaniel said. "Namely, like Julio and Andre."



Johnston should be considered a sleeper in all leagues, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick. As of early May, I expect McConkey and Johnston to lead the Chargers in targets this season, but we'll see if Tre Harris or rookie Brenen Thompson could have an impact in the passing game. I would only take a late-round flier on Harris or Thompson in deeper leagues.



At tight end, I was hopeful for Gadsden as a breakout candidate, but that was before Njoku signed Monday. Now, I don't plan to draft a Chargers tight end as a Fantasy starter, and we'll see who ends up as the better late-round flier in training camp.



Gadsden showed promise as a rookie in 2025 with 49 catches for 664 yards and three touchdowns on 69 targets in 15 games. He averaged 8.8 PPR points for the season, but he had six outings with at least 10.1 PPR points or more.



Njoku, who turns 30 in July, is coming off a down season in 2025 when he averaged just 7.2 PPR points in 12 games. He had 33 catches for 293 yards and four touchdowns on 48 targets, and he was outplayed by rookie Harold Fannin Jr. in Cleveland.



Prior to last year, Njoku had three seasons in a row with at least 10.1 PPR points per game, and he still has the ability to regain that level of production. We'll just see how McDaniel plans to use Gadsden and Njoku this year.



The good news is McDaniel has done well with his tight ends in Miami. In 2024, Jonnu Smith had a career season at 13.1 PPR points per game. And Darren Waller appeared in six healthy games for the Dolphins in 2025 with Tagovailoa and scored at least 17.7 PPR points in three of those outings.



This is going to be a fun offense in 2025, especially for Herbert and Hampton. The addition of Njoku makes this passing game more lethal, but it's a little challenging for Fantasy managers when it comes to ensuring everyone gets enough targets.



I'm going to trust McDaniel to figure it out. And I'm going to draft several Chargers in my Fantasy leagues this year.