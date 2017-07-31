Olson was waived by the Ravens on Monday.

Olson worked out for the Ravens on Thursday, and was subsequently offered a contract. The Ravens are currently looking at a variety of backup quarterbacks during training camp due to starter Joe Flacco's back injury. The team picked up Josh Woodrum in a corresponding move, so it appears they just did not see enough in Olson.

