David Parry: Cut loose by Minnesota
Parry was waived by the Vikings on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Parry was the odd man out on Minnesota's roster after the team signed veteran Tom Johnson earlier this week. Though Parry managed to log a sack on Aaron Rodgers in Week 2, the backup defensive tackle doesn't seem to have shown enough to stick with the team. Considering his experience as a starter, it shouldn't be difficult for Parry to latch on with another club in the future.
