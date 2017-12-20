David Quessenberry: Added to 53-man roster
The Texans promoted Quessenberry from the practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
A sixth-round draft pick of the Texans in 2013, Quessenberry has yet to make his NFL debut, with a prolonged battle with cancer primarily responsible for disrupting his career. After being declared cancer-free earlier this year, Quessenberry was able to resume his career and looks like he'll now get his long-awaited opportunity to play for Houston over its final two games. He'll likely serve in a depth role at guard.
