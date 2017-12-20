David Quessenberry: Joins Texans active roster
Quessenberry joined the Texans' active roster Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Quessenberry fought back to football after battling cancer, but was ultimately waived by the Texans prior to the start of the season. He will now see his first time on a 53-man roster since the 2013 season.
