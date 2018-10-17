Rivers signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The cornerback had reached an injury settlement with the Bucs back on Aug. 14, but with the secondary suffering multiple injuries since the season began, he returned to the fold Tuesday. The 24-year-old Rivers has one regular-season NFL appearance on his resume, which came with Tampa in 2017.

