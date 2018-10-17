The Buccaneers signed Rivers to their practice squad Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The cornerback had reached an injury settlement with the Bucs back on Aug. 14, but with the secondary losing multiple key pieces since the season began, Rivers rejoined the organization to provide reinforcement. The 24-year-old has one regular-season NFL appearance on his resume, which came with Tampa Bay in 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories