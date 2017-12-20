The Buccaneers signed Rivers to a contract Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The Buccaneers poached Rivers from the Dolphins' practice squad to add depth in the secondary after cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) and safety Justin Evans (ankle) were placed on injured reserve. It's expected that the undrafted rookie out of Youngstown State will see most of his action on special teams -- if he plays at all -- in the Buccaneers' final two games.