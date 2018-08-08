David Rivers: Waived by Tampa Bay
Rivers (hamstring) was waived by the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Rivers was let go to make room for newly signed defensive tackle Nathan Bazata. The Youngstown State product hopped onto the Tampa Bay wagon at the end of last season but failed to make a big splash during his stint.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Collins
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at WRs in our latest mock
Jamey Eisenberg looks at where some receivers of note were selected in our latest 12-team non-PPR...
-
Third-year receivers for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the wide receiver Class of 2016 to see if anyone qualifies as a...
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...