David Sharpe: Waived by Texans
Sharpe was waived by Houston on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sharpe was waived to make room for Deante Burton on the 53-man roster. The second-year pro served a depth role on Houston's offensive line, but has ultimately parted ways with the team after about a month. If Sharpe goes unclaimed on waivers, he'll look to find a depth role elsewhere in the league.
