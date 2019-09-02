Sills signed with the Giants' practice squad on Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Sills spent training camp and the preseason with the Bills but was let go over the weekend. The 23-year-old went undrafted out of West Virginia in April after catching 65 passes for 986 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

