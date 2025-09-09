Sills reverted to the Falcons' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Sills was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers, failing to record any stats while playing two offensive snaps. With Darnell Mooney (shoulder) banged up and both Drake London (shoulder) and Jamal Agnew (groin) suffering injuries in the opener, it's possible that Sills is elevated again in Week 2 versus the Vikings.