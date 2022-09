The Titans cut Wells from their practice squad Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Wells was waived ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline but returned to the Titans on a practice squad deal Wednesday. However, he once again finds himself a free agent after Tennessee released him from its practice squad to make room for Josh Gordon and Kevin Rader. Wells made his NFL debut last year, playing 13 snaps (12 offensive) across three games with the Cardinals.