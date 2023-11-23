Wells signed with the Buccaneers' practice squad Thursday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Wells was waived from the 53-man roster Tuesday, but he now returns to the organization as a member of their practice squad. The San Diego State product had not suited up with the team since Week 4 and was a healthy inactive for six straight weeks before being let go.
