David Williams: Cut by Broncos
Williams was released by the Broncos on Saturday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.
With Williams and De'Angelo Henderson both handed pink slips, Phillip Lindsay is left as the No. 3 RB behind Devontae Booker and Royce Freeman. It won't come as any surprise if the Broncos make room for Williams on their practice squad.
