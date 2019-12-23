Davis was charged with drunk driving in St. Paul on Monday, Paul Walsh of the Star Tribune reports.

According to the police report, Davis was stopped about 2:55 a.m. on Oct. 26 after a state trooper clocked him going 81 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. Davis has resided on the Vikings' practice squad since Oct. 14, and was active for Week's 8 and 10 this season.