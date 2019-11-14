Play

Davis signed with the Vikings' practice squad Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Davis cleared waivers Wednesday, and conveniently, a practice-squad spot opened up when the Titans signed running back Khari Blasingame to their 53-man roster. The former could be brought back to the active roster if Adam Thielen (hamstring) is unable to play Sunday against the Broncos.

