The Texans signed Davis to their practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Davis was last let go from Houston's injured reserve list in August with an apparent hamstring injury, but the team's decision to re-sign the 25-year-old suggests he's moved past the issue. He'll now provide added depth for the Texans' receiving corps should any of the team's WRs miss time. Since going undrafted in 2019, Davis has suited up for just four games, recording one catch for 17 yards in that span.