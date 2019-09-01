Davion Davis: Waived by Vikings

Davis was waived by the Vikings on Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Davis joined Minnesota as an undrafted free agent and he was competing for a depth receiver and special teams role. He could be a practice squad candidate if he clears waivers.

