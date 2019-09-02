Davis Webb: Added to Buffalo's practice squad
Davis was signed to the practice squad Monday, the Bills' official site reports.
Davis was a third-round pick out of Cal by the Giants in 2017, but he's never seen an NFL snap. It says a lot about the team's lack of conviction in undrafted free agent Tyree Jackson -- who was with the team all summer -- that it would recruit Davis for the practice squad instead. Linebacker Nate Hall and wide receiver Tyron Johnson were also added to the Bills' practice squad.
