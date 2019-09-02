Davis was signed to the practice squad Monday, the Bills' official site reports.

Davis was a third-round pick out of Cal by the Giants in 2017, but he's never seen an NFL snap. It says a lot about the team's lack of conviction in undrafted free agent Tyree Jackson -- who was with the team all summer -- that it would recruit Davis for the practice squad instead. Linebacker Nate Hall and wide receiver Tyron Johnson were also added to the Bills' practice squad.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week