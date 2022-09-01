The Giants signed Webb to the practice squad Wednesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Webb will return to New York via the practice squad after being released as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday. The 27-year-old signal-caller registered an impressive preseason campaign with the Giants, and it's possible that he could still land on another team's active roster this regular season. For now, Webb should serve as the Giants' emergency backup if quarterbacks Daniel Jones or Tyrod Taylor (back) are unable to suit up on any gamedays this regular season.