Webb will likely be elevated from the Giants' practice squad to serve as the No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's game against the Packers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Although Daniel Jones will be available for Sunday's matchup in London, Tyrod Taylor (concussion) has been ruled out. As a result, Webb should be called up to serve as the Giants' backup quarterback. The 2017 third-rounder hasn't yet attempted a pass during the regular season in the NFL.