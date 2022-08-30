The Giants waived Webb on Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Webb was dynamic during the preseason, compiling 458 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 74% of his passes. His release suggests that backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor (back) should be full go by the start of the regular season, but it's possible that Webb will get a few looks from other teams after his breakout performances during the Giants' exhibition contests. Webb has only appeared in one career regular season game, garnering four offensive snaps with the Bills in 2021.