Webb signed with the Jets' practice squad Tuesday.

It was a surprise when the Giants cut Webb after they picked him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was an solid collegiate talent, completing 62 percent of his passes for 4,295 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions his senior season at California. The Jets may look to develop Webb into Sam Darnold's future backup.

