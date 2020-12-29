site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Davis Webb: Shifts back to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Webb reverted to the Bills' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Webb was elevated to the active roster for Monday's win over the Patriots, but he was a healthy scratch. The 2017 third-round pick has yet to make his NFL debut.
