Webb was waived by the Bills on Saturday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

It seems likely Webb will wind up on the Bills' practice squad in the near future, although it's a frustrating conclusion to an offseason in which the 2017 third-round pick hoped to compete for the backup job. Matt Barkley and Jake Fromm both made it onto the 53-man roster, so even were starter Josh Allen to go down with an injury, don't expect Webb to make a significant jump up the depth chart.