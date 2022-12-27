The Seahawks waived Nixon on Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Nixon has had a whirlwind December -- he was waived by Carolina on Dec. 13, signed by Green Bay on Dec. 21 and waived by the Packers on Tuesday. The defensive tackle was inactive Saturday against Kansas City but played in seven games for the Panthers earlier this season, totaling six tackles (three solo) over 62 defensive snaps. Seattle claimed Isaiah Mack off waivers from Baltimore on Tuesday in a corresponding move.