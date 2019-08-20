Grayson (knee) was waived by the Chiefs on Tuesday.

Grayson suited up for just two games with the Chiefs as a rookie. He was again looking to earn a roster spot this year until he suffered an injury during an exhibition game. He has been sidelined since and the Chiefs have opted to let him go. Should he go unclaimed on waivers, he will then revert to Kansas City's injured reserve. He would remain there for the remainder of the season unless both parties reach an injury settlement.

