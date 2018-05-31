Davon Grayson: Waived with injury designation

Grayson (undisclosed) was waived with an injury designation by the Chiefs on Wednesday, according to the league's official transaction log.

Grayson (6-foot-1, 199 pounds) is a lanky wideout who signed with Kansas City this spring after going undrafted out of East Carolina. It isn't clear what sort of injury he's dealing with. However, if he passes through waivers unclaimed, he's likely stuck on IR through the end of the league year.