House announced Tuesday that he has elected to retire from the NFL.

A 2011 fourth-round pick, House spent the first six seasons of his career in Green Bay before moving on to the Jaguars for two years. After sitting out the entire 2019 season, the former New Mexico State has elected to call it quits, formally retiring as a member of the Packers. He'll finish his playing days with seven interceptions and two forced fumbles to his name.