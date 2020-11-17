The Broncos waived Harris (concussion) on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Harris has been cleared of the concussion he picked up in Sunday's loss to the Raiders, according to Ben Swanson of the team's official site. The third-year cornerback started on defense in just one game this year in Week 9 against the Falcons, and he struggled in coverage, allowing 117 yards and a touchdown. Harris may revert to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
