Dawson Knox: Declares for 2019 draft

Knox announced that he will enter the 2019 NFL Draft and forgo the rest of his collegiate eligibility.

Over the past two years, Knox has caught 39 passes for 605 yards for Mississippi. Knox was slightly more productive in 2017 that he was this past season, but the tight end was also battling an undisclosed injury for a good portion of the year. Looking ahead to the next level, Knox has a solid blend of size, length and athleticism and has demonstrated the ability to work as a slot receiver.