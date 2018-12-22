Dawson Knox: Declares for 2019 draft
Knox announced that he will enter the 2019 NFL Draft and forgo the rest of his collegiate eligibility.
Over the past two years, Knox has caught 39 passes for 605 yards for Mississippi. Knox was slightly more productive in 2017 that he was this past season, but the tight end was also battling an undisclosed injury for a good portion of the year. Looking ahead to the next level, Knox has a solid blend of size, length and athleticism and has demonstrated the ability to work as a slot receiver.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Mailbag
Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...